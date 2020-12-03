BY ANTHONY AWUNOR, Lagos

Importers, clearing agents and truck owners have expressed concerns over worsening gridlock along the port access road at the Tin Can Island Port Complex (TCIPC), Lagos, accusing officials of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Security Department, Police and the Presidential Task Team on Apapa gridlock, who were deployed to manage traffic in the area, of massive extortion.

The stakeholders said in addition to the poor condition of the port access roads, extortion by security and traffic control officials remain the major cause of the unending gridlock along the Apapa-Oshodi expressway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recent reports have exposed a well-organised racket of security officials at the Tin Can Island Port Complex, who extort between N70,000 and N200,000 per truck before such trucks are allowed into the port.

Some truck drivers who expressed deep frustration over the development yesterday, specifically accused officials of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Security Department, Police and the Presidential Task Team on Apapa gridlock of demanding huge sums of money as bribes from them before their trucks are granted access into the port.

The situation, it was gathered, has negatively affected port operation as cargo delivery has been considerably slowed down. It has also led to a sudden rise in haulage and shipping cost, thereby fuelling inflation in the country.

A truck owner and an executive member of the Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO), Sanni Bala, said that the security agents including the Presidential Task Team on Apapa gridlock demand huge sums of money ranging from N70,000 to N200,000 depending on the “bargaining power” of the truck driver in order to be allowed into the port.

Advertisements

He said, “The issue of unlawful extortion by NPA security officials, police and the Presidential Task Team along Apapa and Tin Can Port road axis has become a daily occurrence and an institutionalised phenomenon that is taking a serious toll on the income of truck owners and exacerbating the plight of motorists on that axis.

“The issue of traffic on the access road is artificial and caused by human factor because without the traffic, there is no how they can extort people, so they have to create the traffic by delaying truckers.

“They collect ranging from N70,000 to N200, 000 and as a result, many truckers have been left with nothing to take home and maintain their trucks and yet the Lagos State Government will be complaining of rickety trucks on the roads whereas it is the outcome of the extortion by Police and others and they have refused to vacate the roads.”

Advertisements





Also speaking, the chairman of AMATO, Chief Remi Ogungbemi, corroborated the position of Bala saying, “What is happening at Tin Can is a situation of the more you look, the less you see. Business is still going on as usual and the Task Team has refused to leave because they are benefiting from the chaos. They have formed a cartel and if you are not in that group, they will not pass your truck no matter who you are.”