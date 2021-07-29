All Progressives Congress in Borno State has adopted a consensus option in the election of party officials at all levels in the state.

The decision was taken during the party’s critical stakeholders’ meeting held yesterday in Maiduguri.

The state deputy governor, Umar Kadafur, moved a motion for the adoption of consensus for the ward congresses and this was seconded by a party faithful, Abdu Musa.

The motion, thereafter, was put to voice-vote where all the stakeholders including members of the national and state assemblies as well as local council chairmen unanimously adopted the motion.

In his address, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum urged members of the party to observe and adhere strictly to the APC rules and regulations to guide the conduct of the congresses.

Zulum decried the non-compliance with the party’s rules and regulations in some states and how it resulted in litigations that affected its chances in the previous general elections.

He urged members to shun acts capable of threatening the unity of the party in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks, a former governor of the state, Maina Ma’aji, who was also at the meeting, described consensus as the best method that would further unite and make the party strong in the state.