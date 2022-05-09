It’s been a season of presidential declarations in the All Progressives Congress (APC). The declarations by hopefuls in the past week is arguably the highest within a party at any time since 1999.

From Business mogul Gbenga Olawepo-Hasim to Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi; to former Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun; former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole; minister of science of Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu; minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, the aspirants declared their ambitions to take over for President Muhammadu Buhari.

The declarations came in varied forms, while some were bold and engaging others were mundane. But by and large, they were reflective of the politics of the times.

What’s more, the array of aspirants on the party’s platform would indicate that it remains a viable brand in the face of criticisms that incumbent party faces ahead of an election, much more a transitional one.

Just when many thought the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would have the highest number of presidential aspirants in 2023, the APC has clearly proven that it would not take the back seat on this score.

PDP has 15 presidential aspirants after two were disqualified from the race by the screening committee, while APC has 22 aspirants pre-screening, as of last week.

Not even the N100million (compared to PDP’s N40million) price tag for its expression of interest and nomination forms, could dissuade most of its aspirants from contesting the party’s ticket, even though the minister of Labour, Senator Chris Ngige, complained loosely about how to raise the money, while Moses Ayom, outrightly withdrew from the race.

So far, aspirants in the race for APC presidential ticket as of last week are Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo; former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Minister State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba; Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello; his Ebonyi, Ekiti and Jigawa state counterparts, Engr Dave Umahi; Kayode Fayemi; and Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, respectively.

Others are former Imo State governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha; businessman and 2019 presidential candidate, Gbenga Olawepo-Hasim;

former Senate President, Ken Nnamani; minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi; and his Science and Technology, and Labour and employment counterparts,

Ogbonnia Onu and Dr Chris Nwabueze Ngige, respectively.

Also in the race are former speaker, House of Representatives, Hon Dimeji Bankole; former governors of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Zamfara, Senator Ahmed Sani Yarima, Governor Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, Senator Ajayi Boroffice, Nicholas Bello, Pastor Tunde Bakare, and the only female presidential aspirant, Barr Uju Ken Ohanenye.

Who said what ….

For pundits, beyond the glitz, glamour and status symbolism, of sorts, in last week’s declarations, the pronouncements of the aspirants, afforded an inkling into how their perception of the challenges in Nigeria, in light of the fact that their party would been in power for the past eight years by 2023.

Although they all harped on the dominant challenges of national unity, security and the economy, while some aspirants sidestepped the issues, perhaps for fear of a backlash, others were pragmatic and measured in their messaging.

Olawepo-Hashim, who described his ambition as a product of historic burden, stressed that a new Nigeria is still possible in spite of the insecurity, worsening energy crises and inadequate electricity generation, transmission and distribution.

Olawepo-Hashim, a 2019 presidential candidate of the Trust Party and oil executive, worried that the current political trajectory of the country is dim and dark, as deep ethnic cleavages and bigotry have dominated the landscape.

He however expressed confidence that an incredible reservoir of national energy capable of pulling the nation from the ruins and destruction and for the construction of a new and better Nigeria still exists.

“This abundant energy is able to bring light to overshadow the darkness that is enveloping our nation. There is a fire in the belly of an average patriotic Nigerian, which when lit, is able to consume any imaginable size of evil.

“I have stepped out to ignite that fire, in my decision to seek the presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria during the 2023 elections.

“There is nothing Nigerians cannot achieve with the right environment and support. I am out to give the leadership to create that environment.”

Olawepo-Hashim who will soon release 50-point agenda to build a new Nigeria, added, “A modern Nigeria capable of securing itself from internal and external threats, providing jobs for her teeming youths currently unemployed through a sustainable economic development plan, and reducing the scourge of poverty and corruption is possible and realizable.”

Governor Fayemi, in his declaration, promised to devolve governance if given the chance, stressing that his decision to join the presidential race would offer APC members and Nigerians the opportunity to examine competing visions for national rebirth in the best interest of the country.

Fayemi stated that if elected, his government will not be arbitrary but would be very sneaky about upholding the rule of law and access to justice to all Nigerians.

“I think swift delivery of justice, access to justice, account- ability in society are areas we need to pay attention to. We need to also support our judicial officers so that we will not again tempt them to resort to other misbehaviour because the state has not taken on its own responsibility in terms of remu- neration, in terms of support to the judicial officers.”

He lamented the inability of the government to embark on massive recruitment into the military and the police.

“We don’t have enough men in uniform, the little we have are still doing policing work. There is no state in Nigeria, where you don’t have soldiers patrolling,” he said.

The minister of science and technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, who described himself as a “man of great compassion” said Nigeria can no longer continue to depend on other nations to solve its problems.

“Nigeria must be a producer nation. We must as a nation start thinking big because we are big,” he said.

Although he focused more on his achievements while he served as governor in the old Abia State, he added, “I want all Nigerians, particularly the youth, to know that Nigeria has a bright future. Let there be nothing that can make any Nigerian lose hope about the future of Nigeria.”

On his part, the minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, promised to bring his wealth of experience to bear in fixing Nigeria.

Speaking at Ikot Ekpene Township Stadium, Akwa Ibom State, venue of the declaration ceremony, Akpabio recounted achievements recorded in various public offices he had occupied from inception of the present democracy in Nigeria.

“You have heard a lot of decla- rations. This one is very uncom- mon. I have never seen a politician loved by his people and others across the nation like Godswill Akpabio,” he said.

Akpabio insisted that the fight against corruption would continue to ensure that the nation is rid of corrupt tendencies and accelerate the pace of development.

He observed that his presidential declaration is backed by representatives of major political blocs in the nation, especially the North, West and South East which he recognised as his in-laws .

Also, former national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, said he is not contesting to lament the imper- fections in the country, but to set Nigeria on the path of greatness.

Promising to end the federal government Academic Staff of University impasse, the former labour leader turned politician, noted that the economy of the country remains an issue despite the effort of the APC administration.

He stated: “I want Nigeria to be described as the smartest country on the continent under my presidency. I want to declare that I will do everything possi- ble to engage not just ASUU, but all stakeholders to ensure the academic calendar is maintained”.

Clearly, as the race for the APC ticket enters a new phase, political analysts like, Biodun Adewale, a lawyer and social commentator, believe that the messaging of the aspirants will be “critical in light of the increasing awareness of Nigerians to the issues affecting them ahead of the polls”