The national leadership of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, as chairman of a seven-man committee to reconcile all the aggrieved parties and individuals for the party ahead of the Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In the letter of appointment signed on Sunday in Abuja by the national secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John J. Akpan Udoedehe, the party also named the Nasarawa State governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, as a member of the panel while Hon. Olaide Akinremi will serve as secretary.

Other members of the committee include Sen. Ahmed Yusuf Yusuf, Dr. James Lalu, Hon. Cletus Dick and Hon. Uche Ogah.

Governor Yahaya Bello-led committee is expected to reconcile factions of the party in the FCT in line with the provisions of APC constitution and template for the reconciliation/mobilisation committee.

“Following the processes of nomination of of our party’s candidates for the forthcoming FCT Area Council Elections, the national chairman of the CECPC, H.E (Hon.) Mai Mala Buni, has approved the constitution of a reconciliation committee.

“The Committee is expected to: identify persons who may have taken issues with the conduct of the exercise(s), the issues in contention(if any) and take practical steps to Conciliate and harmonize all such persons and issues in time for a satisfactory outcome in the FCT Area Council Elections,” the letter said.