Following approval by the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), the All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the timetable/schedule of activities for the conduct of congresses across wards, local government areas (LGAs) and states of the federation to elect party officials.

This is contained in an official notice signed by the party’s director of organisation, Prof. Al-Mustapha Ussiju Medaner.

He said the purchase of forms for ward congresses commenced on 1st and ends 7th July, 2021 while the inauguration of ward/LGA congresses screening /screening appeals committee is slated for 10th July, 2021.

The statement added that screening of aspirants for the ward party positions will be between 12th July and 16th July, 2021, stressing that ward/LGA congresses/congresses appeals committee will be inaugurated on 19th July, 2021.

The party said ward congresses will be held on 24th July, 2021, while appeals arising from ward congresses would be heard between 26th and 29th July, 2021.

As regards local government congresses, APC said the purchase of forms for party positions will be between 26th and 30th July, 2021, while screening of aspirants will be between 19th and 26th July, 2021.

It also stressed the local government congresses (including three-man delegates to National Convention) will be held on 14th August, 2021 and appeals arising from the said congresses would be heard between 16th and 20th August, 2021.

Purchase of forms for state Exco, according to the statement will run between 23rd and 27th August, 2021 while its screening /screening appeals committee for state exco will be inaugurated on 30th August, 2021.