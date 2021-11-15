All Progressives Congress (APC) has begun sale of its expression of interest and nomination forms for the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections scheduled for June 18 and July 16, 2022 respectively.

The party fixed the sale of the forms at N22.5million. While the nomination form costs N20 million, the expression of interest form costs N2.5million.

Accordingly, to an official notice of the APC signed by the national secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John James Akpanudodehe, sale of nomination forms for the elections begins 16th (Ekiti) and 18th (Osun) November 2021.

Meanwhile, the party has fixed January 22, 2022 for Ekiti primary election and March 5, 2022 for the Osun primary election.