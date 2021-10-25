Many would have not given Senator Mohammed Sani Musa a chance as a virtuous leader at just a glance, because he is not the typical Nigeria „heavy weight“ politician but his performance so far in the senate has given him a chance and many have seen his sterling leadership qualities.

He was the first Senator in the 9th senate to come out publicly to make known to his people , his action plan on how he wanted to represent his people at the Senate.

Ever then, he has remained steadfast in pursuing the thematic areas contained in the action plan and remained a reference point to many in the country.

He does not belong to the class of a typical Nigeria politician that must manipulate or engage in aberrations to gain relevance, he is indeed the breath of fresh air from bad politics , the people of Niger East desired him so much, and they examplified this by voting him as their senator massively.

Since he started representing Niger East at the senate, it has been obviously clear that he has one of the deepest constituency engagement and has made it article of faith to ensure that the people come first above any other considerations.

Though , he is not in executive position, he has intervened in areas of employment generation, skill acquisition, scholarship and provision of infrastructures, apart from his robust contributions at the upper chamber of the national assembly.

Sani Musa popularly refer to as Sani 313, is politically a household name not only in his constituency, Niger state but all over Nigeria , this is so , because he has a refine approach to politics, yet he has broken barriers for his people‘s and Nigeria‘s progress.

His qualities are numerous but the personality of Sani 313, is chiefly of a person who understands the true meaning of social contract in a democratic set up ; to the extent that he easily decipher the ways of the people and go by their ways for them to achieve their individual and collective aspirations and goals .

It does not therefore come as a surprise that his name is in the news as the kind of Chairman his party; All Progressives Congress APC needs now. His vibrancy, outreach, Pedigree , refinement , and many other qualities distinguished him from those so far mentioned for the job. His emergence will be the bridge the party needed to reach the desire level.

The party formed from three or more legacy parties , sure needed a cosmopolitan chairman like Sani Musa, Many have argued that Sani Musa humility, astuteness, mental and emotional reflexes suit the kind of the qualities all well meaning members of APC should be looking for, to take the party to the desired level and deliver at all levels in 2023.

President Muhammadu Buhari came to power as the presidential candidate of the newly formed All Progressives Congress (APC) and barely one year it was formed , in 2015 election was won , since then three chairmen of older generations have been produced, on this premise, apart from the sterling leadership qualities of Senator Sani Musa, his emergence will bring about the desired renaissance for younger Nigerians often refered to as the leaders of tommorow; to have hope after all , as Sani Musa pedigree stand him out to serve as the bridge

There is no doubting the fact that the party needed to mobilize younger Nigerians to bring about the new order the people desired from a ruling party. The key to the prosperity of the party is in mobilizing younger Nigerians to accept the basic principles of the party for national growth and development.

Sani Musa emergence will also demostrate the fact that APC is not a party that recycle leaders around certain class , the President has been clear about bequeathing on Nigeria legacy of sustainable democracy thus the need for a shift from former Governors to young and active politican who is abreast with current political party democracy and core democratic dynamics like Sanu Musa has no gain saying.

The ruling APC amid daunting challenges has substantially achieved in terms development and growth since 2015 to date hence President Buhari desire to sustain the legacies, as a Senator who has been part of these laudable feats , sani Musa is in a position to provide the needed leadership and sustain it.

No fewer than 15 aspirants comprising of former governors, former and serving senators have been mentioned but one can make bold to state that the pedigree of Senator Sani Musa stands him out of the park as some one who has not lost out in affairs of honour.

Sani Musa has been a committed APC member, in his home state Niger state , he has the capacity to carry everybody along without incline to create or form tendencies , this has put him in a better stead than other candidates to give APC a united front devoid of any alliance within the party, that will make it vulnerable to implosion

The record is there to show that from inception of APC , Sani Musa paid alot of sacrifice and has been committed financially to the party without expecting any political patronage ; such loyalty is rare in a system where people are committed because they are expecting something in return . Infact he is a good advertisement as a true Progressive.

It is based on this pedigree that he remained invaluable in the senate , where he is the chairman of the senate service committee, a very sensitive committee , this has demostrated his influence even among his colleagues and beyond.

Consequently as the preparation to the national convention of the party gathers momentum the APC will find in Senator Mohammed Sani Musa what is needed to make the party maintain her dominance in electoral victory , and he is so recommended for the challenging job.

– Nma Kolo is Special Adviser to the Niger State Governor on Strategy and Political Matters

and an APC Stalwart in Niger State