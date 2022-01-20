Barely a month to the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), aspirants for the party’s national chairmanship position have started engaging themselves squarely on the credentials giving them the quality to contest.

One of the aspirants, Dr Sani Shinkafi, has challenged the former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, to show the world his authentic membership card of the APC.

This came barely 24 hours after the party’s national caretaker committee chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State announced that the much-anticipated national convention of the party would hold on February 26.

Shinkafi who is the immediate past national secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), a party he defected from to the APC, maintained that currently, Yari “is automatically disqualified from national chairmanship race because he (Yari) is not a registered APC member.”

Addressing journalists at the APC national secretariat on his chairmanship ambition yesterday, Shinkafi noted that Yari who had indicated interest to contest for the position was on a journey to nowhere.

Shinkafi who hails from Zamfara where Yari was governor denied being in the race because he is a tool in the hands of the incumbent governor of the state, Bello Matawalle, to cut down the influence and the chances of Yari.

He said Yari’s decision to boycott the revalidation and registration exercise had already disqualified him from the APC national chairmanship race.

Shinkafi stressed the need to maintain a credible membership register, noting that this is one of the things he will address if elected.

He promised to maintain the supremacy of the party at all levels if elected national chairman in the party’s forthcoming national convention, adding that he would promote and strengthen internal democracy within the party.