A youth group, Coalition of Progressive Benue Youths for Good Governance (CPBYGG), has said that all is set for the planned one-million-man march in support of Austin Agada, the consensus chairmanship candidate of the Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that ahead of its October state congresses, APC stakeholders had zoned the chairmanship seat to Benue South, otherwise known as Zone C and it was micro-zoned to Ogbadibo local government area of the state.

Consequently, Agada, who hails from Ogbadibo LGA emerged as consensus candidate was applauded by all stakeholders in the area.

However, some APC members in Ogbadibo had kicked against the zoning of the chairmanship seat to Benue South, on the ground that it would affect the chance of the zone’s quest to produce governor of the state for the first time in 2023.

But the Coalition of Progressive Benue Youths for Good Governance believes it is a “case of giving the dog a bad name just to hang it.”

The coalition recall that in 2015, Comrade Abba Yaro, a native of Otukpa in Ogbadibo was the chairman of APC in Benue State and Lawani contested for governor on the same platform.

Solomon Chirvir in a communiqué read after an emergency meeting in Makurdi on Tuesday, said the group has concluded plans to stage a one-million-man march in support of Agada at the state headquarters of the APC in Makurdi and the Abuja.

He said the move by some party stakeholders was a clear attempt to expunge the youths from the scheme of things in the state.

“This coalition believes that the few voices against the endorsement of Austin Agada as the consensus candidate were borne out of hatred and jealousy for the youths.

“On this ground, we are staging a one-million-man march in support of Austin Agada to the national headquarters of the APC in Abuja and

Benue State office to warn against any attempt to remove him.

“We call on the Caretaker Committee chairman of the ruling All

Progressives Congress (APC), Mai Mala Buni, George Akume, Audu Ogbeh, Steve Lawani and other leaders in the state not the deny we the youth this golden opportunity to prove to them that we are truly not too young to lead,” Chirvir said.