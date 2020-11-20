Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC and Chairman of the Non-National Working Committee Members Hon Nelson Alapa has called for the extension of the mandate of the Buni-led Interim National Committee.

Hon Alapa who made the disclosure while speaking to newsmen at his Abuja residence said, the Buni-led interim committee is a child of necessity following the protracted crisis after the exit of the former National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

”The Buni-led interim committee has to the best of my knowledge, toed the path of reconciliation among aggrieved members of the party. There may a lot still undone but it takes time to accommodate all grievances and set the party in motion which this interim committee is achieving by the day. We must give them the benefit of the doubt to be able to justify this mandate bestowed on them.

”Mai Mala Buni is a perfect gentleman who is interested in the peace, prosperity and development of the country as evident in the developmental strides in Yobe State. He has equally demonstrated capacity to be able to bring all together as a family.” He said.

Hon Alapa called on all aggrieved members to avail themselves the reconciliatory opportunities in order to strengthen the party ahead of the 2023 general election.