As the All Progressives Congress (APC) brace up for the scheduled ward congresses across the country on Saturday, the chairman, Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party and Yobe state governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has enjoined party stakeholders and members to conduct the exercise peacefully.

In a statement signed on Friday by the director-general on media and publicity in the Yobe governor’s office, Mamman Mohammed, Governor Buni called on party officials conducting the congresses to be fair and objective to all candidates in the exercise.

“As stakeholders of the party, we have great responsibility to make the ward Congress in all the participating states successfull.

“We should endeavour to place the party and members interest above personal interests,” Buni charged.

The party national caretaker chairman warned that the party would not hesitate to take decisive measures against anyone who deliberately sabotage the congress.

“We have come a long way repositioning the party, we have reconciled many groups and individuals, we must not allow personal interests in this election to divide us and draw us back,” he advised.

He expressed the commitment of the caretaker committee to entrench internal democracy and respect for the people’s choice.

Governor Buni, however, said adequate arrangements have been made by the party to conduct successful and acceptable congresses across the country.

He solicited for support and cooperation of members to the officials “for APC to be a role model for other parties”.

He also charged aggrieved members to channel their grievances to the appropriate quarters at the party sectetariat.

“We should avoid media wars over issues we can settle at the secretariat. I assure you that we will be fair and just to everyone,” Buni stated.