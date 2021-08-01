A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State and the party’s state caretaker secretary, Alhaji Razak Salinsile, has said despite the enthusiasm showed by the party members to elect ward executives at the Saturday’s ward congress, a group loyal to Governor Gboyega Oyetola boycotted the exercise.

Although, the caretaker party chairman in the State, Prince Gboyega Famodun, had earlier said the state chapter had adopted consensus for the purpose of the smooth running of the party.

“As recommended by the National Secretariat, we have adopted the ways of consensus in Osun for the purpose of the smooth running of the party. Things have been properly done. Our homework has been done properly.

“Our fathers and leaders have scrutinised the 332 wards that we have in Osun. We have concluded the exercise that will lead us to a very good congress. The state government has provided adequate security across the state. We are peace-loving,” the party chairman said.

Meanwhile, the interim APC scribe, however, expressed satisfaction at the outcome of the exercise he described as “peaceful.”

In a statement made available to journalists on Sunday, Alhaji Razak Salinsile said the party members in their numbers came out to elect those to steer the affairs of the party at the ward level.

According to him, members of the party were seen displaying their membership registration cards, showing excitement as they proceeded to elect their ward executives.

“The exercise was a success but regrettably a faction of the party in the state, the Ilerioluwa Political Group loyal to Governor Gboyega Oyetola largely boycotted the direct primaries mode of electing ward party executives we adopted.”

He alleged that, “in some parts of Osogbo, Ilerioluwa members read out a list of executives handed to them from the Government House. However in Egbedore local government area, attempts to read such list was rebuffed. The group members later retired to the house of their leader, Baba Ajao to affirm it executives there.

“The congress was peaceful in Ward 9, Ilesa East Local Government, Wards 2, 7 and 11 in Erin Osun in Irepodun Local Government, Wards 2 and 4 in Ejigbo Local Government and Ward 8, Isokan Local Government where direct primary election were held.

“Though members of the Osun State National Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward Congress have applauded the peaceful conduct of the exercise in the entire state, the exercise witnessed one or two skirmishes around the state.”

The APC chieftain also revealed that an unnamed Special Adviser

invaded the voting arena at Ward 4, Olorunda local government area with heavily armed Amotekun corps and attempted to read a list of Ward executives, but majority of the party members present demanded they want to vote for their candidates.

“Subsequently, the Amotekun Militia started shooting to dispatch party members who had rejected what they called imposition.

“The congress was however disrupted in Ward 4 in Osogbo Local Government where thugs took over the collation centre. The process was also disrupted at Union Baptist Primary School, Odi-Olowo, Osogbo but the congress later held at the ward under the supervision of the Police,” he added.

He also confirmed that in Ejigbo local government area of the state the exercise was conducted peacefully in all the Wards.

“Our members came out en-mass and prepared for an election, but none of the contestant on the other side showed up. Subsequently, the contestant for the different positions were affirmed by those present,” the APC chieftain stated.