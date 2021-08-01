Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman, has said that as a loyal member of All Progressives Congress (APC), he would never allow violation of constitution of the party or divisive actions that will bring misfortune and crisis to the party.

The speaker said this while responding to his purported removal as chairman of stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ningi Local Government Area of the state.

It was reportedly said that removal of the speaker was announced by Uba Nana-led State Caretaker Committee of the party.

Sulaiman, while acknowledging his purported removal, urged his supporters statewide to remain calm and law abiding.

Abubakar recalled that since his emergence as speaker of the State House of Assembly and the number three citizen in the state, he has been occupying position of chairman of APC Stakeholders in Ningi.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the local government party chairman suddenly called and told him that he had received an instruction from state party secretariat that he had been replaced by Hon Abdullahi Sa’ad Abdulkadir (Baba Iyali) as chairman of the Ningi Local Government APC Stakeholders.

The speaker positioned, “I remain chairman of Ningi APC Stakeholders, majority of the critical stakeholders recognised by the party constitution are with me and have already rejected my purported removal.”

Rt Hon Abubakar Suleiman added, “The stakeholders are the ones responsible for appointing their chairman and I am enjoying full support of virtually all of the them, except a handful”

A spokesperson to the speaker, Abdul Ahmad Burra quoted his boss as saying,

“We will conduct ward congresses and others in conformity with party’s constitution and guidelines of the congresses.”

Suleiman also assured party loyalists in Ningi Local Government that they should not allow anybody to handover the party to an individual whose only asset and connection to Ningi is the political position he fortuitously occupied.