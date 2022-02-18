National Youth Leaders Aspirants Forum yesterday has declared former deputy national chairman of defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Mallam Saliu Mustapha, as their consensus national chairmanship candidate in the February 26, All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention.

The forum of young aspirants who met in Abuja yesterday said they resolved to adopt Mustapha because he is a long-time party man who is able to resolve the pending crisis within a short time before 2023 general elections.

Leading APC Youth Leader (Aspirant), Hon Umar Lauya, however, said the collective interest of the party is superior to any personal or group interest in this critical time.

Lauya, who read the communiqué of the forum after the meeting said, “Sequel to series of meetings and consultations among various Stakeholders and a significant proportion of electorates, and having keenly observed the ongoing political calculations within our dear party (APC). We the above aspirants forum unanimously resolved to state our position in an unambiguous and unequivocal terms as follows;

“We are using this medium to inform the world in every strongest term possible that we the youth of the party adopt Mallam Saliu Mustapha as our Consensus Candidate in the forthcoming Convention. We see him (Saliu Mustapha) as a long-time Party loyalist right from APP-ANPP-CPC and now APC

“The meeting also inferred that we need someone who is very strong to handle the affairs of the party and resolve the pending crisis within a short time before 2023 general elections.

“The meeting also concluded that the collective interest of the party in general is superior to any personal or group interest in this critical time.

“We also resolved that no meaningful development can come to our party by delaying the process technically by some few individuals, rather than distraction and confusion,” the communiqué stated.

Other members who signed the communiqué include, Manniru Abdullahi Ango; Ahmadu Yunsa getso; Bar. Mil Kabir; Hon. Obidike; Arc Ibrahim Samisu; Lukman Umar Kankiya; Ahmad Ibrahim; Idris Yusuf; Arc Nazeef Mahmoud; Abdullahi Sidi Ali; Umeibekwe ifeanyi valerian.

Others are Hon Jamilu Bawa; Amb. Ibrahim Ddangata; Shettima Umar; Arc. Ibrahim Lili; Sani Ali Adamu; Yahaya Mohammed; Abubakar Abdulwahab; Tukur Bello Dawmaigori; and Abdul Hafiz Sani Bello.