Four area council chairmen elected under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have alleged substitution of candidates elected during the last primary conducted by the party in the territory.

The council chairmen said the three candidates elected in Gwagwalada, Abaji and the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) during the last APC primary were substituted by the party leadership in the FCT with those who did not win the election.

Chairman of Gwagwalada area council, Hon Adamu Mustapha Danze, who addressed newsmen in Abuja yesterday on behalf of the four chairmen, alleged that names of the candidates released by the party leadership for AMAC, Gwagwalada and Abaji area councils were contrarily to the results obtained at the party primary.

Danze, who is also the chairman, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), FCT chapter, said those that emerged during the primary should be allowed to lead and fly the party’s flag in the area councils during the general election.

Also speaking, chairman of AMAC, Hon Adamu Abdullahi Candido, called on the national headquarters of the party to do the needful by being fair, transparent and allow those who emerged winners during the primary to fly the party’s ticket during the general election to avoid crisis.

“We are only asking the national headquarters of the party to do the needful, to be fair and very transparent, just as the name of the party connotes, because we won elections on the mantra of change, believing on the integrity of Mr President,” he said.