As the national reconciliation committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) makes frantic efforts to reconcile warring factions in Osun State, the minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, said yesterday the party remained divided in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Digital Nigeria Centre (DNC) at Ijesa Muslims Grammar School, Ilesa, Aregbesola said he belonged to ‘The Osun Progressives’ (TOP) under the chairmanship of Alhaji Razaq Salinsile.

Aregbesola who however did not rule out political negotiation and renegotiation in the future noted that for now, the warring groups are going about their businesses independent of the other.

Dismissing the insinuation that he was out to fuel trouble in the state, Aregbesola said his remarkable eight-year tenure as governor of Osun witnessed peaceful coexistence and serenity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dwelling on the commissioned Digital Center, Aregbesola said it would further equip students and citizens with ICT skills such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, facilitating ICT adoption in teaching and learning in order to prepare them for the future that will be strictly driven by technology.

The minister described the thorough and timely execution of the project as significant and commendable, noting that it prepares Nigerians in advance with digital skill and literacy for a future that will soon be driven strictly by technology.

He noted that the project is also a testament to the unwavering commitment of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to deploying technology to better the citizens’ quality of life and experience, saying It also goes to emphasise the preeminent role of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) for improving standards of living as a people.

ADVERTISEMENT