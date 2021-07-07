All Progressives Congress (APC), Oyo State chapter has dragged Governor Seyi Makinde and state Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) to court over the conduct of local government elections in the state.

The party had filed a suit asking the High Court to declare the May 22 and May 26 local government elections in the state and subsequent swearing-in of Chairmen, councilors as illegal, unlawful, in breach of the rule of law, unconstitutional and void.

In the suit number M/272/2021, the APC was also seeking a declaration that the release of guidelines for Chairmanship and councillorship election, the timetable and every other election process carried out by the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) are unlawful, a breach of the rule of law, invalid, unconstitutional and of no effect because they were done during the pendency of Suit No. 1/347/2019, Appeal No. CA/B/300/2019 and Appeal No. SC556

After the initial inability to file the suit owing to the suspended strike of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), the suit was later filed at the suspension of the strike while the OYSIEC, Governor of Oyo State and Attorney General of Oyo state were served last week.

Joined in the case were Chief Akin Oke, Mojeed Olaoya, Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye and 10 others while the OYSIEC, Governor of Oyo state and Attorney General of Oyo state were respondents.

The party is also seeking a declaration that the 35 local council development areas in the state were creation of law, pursuant to section 7 of the 1999 constitution, section 4 of the local government (further amendment) law 2016 and recognised by judgments in suit No. 347/2019 and Appeal No. SC556/2020, hence constitute valid administrative structures of the local government system as required by the 1999 constitution.