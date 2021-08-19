All Progressives Congress has scheduled its local government area congresses for September 4.

This is contained in a statement by secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, yesterday in Abuja.

The secretary said purchase of forms for the local government area councils and state congresses would begin from August 18 to 28, while screening of aspirants would be from August 31 to September 2.

Akpanudohedehe said LGA congresses, including three-man delegates for the party’s national convention, would be on September 4, while appeals arising from the congresses would be from September 6 to 11.

“Nomination forms for the position of LG chairman will cost N25,000, LG vice chairman, secretary and treasurer will cost N15,000,” the APC scribe said.

He added that forms for other party offices would cost N10,000, saying that female and physically challenged aspirants would pay 50 per cent of the fees for each position.