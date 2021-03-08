By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have extolled the leadership qualities of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo as he marked his 64th birthday.

The Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and the Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, in a statement issued Monday also commended Osinbajo’s selfless service to the nation.

He said: “We commend your leadership, vision, commitment and loyalty to our nation and to President Muhammadu Buhari. We are confident that we will be able to resolve our national challenges and move our country, Nigeria, forward with your dedicated service to our APC-led federal government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

The APC governors reaffirmed their commitment to continue to work with the federal government with the abiding faith and belief that the initiatives of the APC-led government would meet all the expectations of Nigerians.