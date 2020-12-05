A group of Concerned Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) insisted that some governors have taken over the control of the party.

The group further said that in a bid to have a grip over the party structure at the centre, the governance of their respective states have suffered.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen Friday in Abuja, by Spokesman of the group, Abdullahi Dauda.

“ We, the concerned members of the All Progressives Congres, are happy that at last, the Caretaker Committee and our leaders have decided to take the first strep to address some of our concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This party started with a promise to bring change in the way we play politics in Nigeria. Only Nigerians can say if this promise has been fulfilled. Our demands for transparency in the way our party is run and for the release of a timetable for our national convention is a patriotic call to save the APC from destruction.

“We are all witnesses to the way the former ruling party, PDP was chased out of power in 2015. Their party leaders were no longer listening to the people they were leading. They failed to respect agreements and expelled those who disagreed with them. As a party of change, we cannot behave like that.”

Advertisements

The group said it aware of the plan to postpone the planned national convention and do a fresh registration.

“The question we are asking is, what happened to the party register ? Has the party been operating without one? How did we come about the 16 million members we told Nigerians in 2019? Is this registration not another plan to remove people who those controlling the party now don’t like? We know the agenda of the NEC meeting is to extend the tenure of the caretaker committee, we are also aware of the meeting at the Jigawa State Governors Lodge where it was agreed that the Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, will move the motion and the Jigawa Governor will second.

has it now suddenly become critical and urgent that if we don’t do new membership registration and regularization and even dissolution of party structures, we cannot do Convention?

We believe strongly that Mr President always believe the stories these Cabals tells him without any ulterior motive. We do hope that the undertakers will be available when these gang up against the wish of the people start to negatively manifest itself sooner or later.”