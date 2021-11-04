Ambitious and impactful climate action will be one of the many positive legacies of the President Muhammadu Buhari-administration, a group within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has said.

The group operating under the auspicies of APC Legacy Awareness and Campaign, in a statement issued yesterday commended Buhari’s efforts and commitment to global intervention in climate change since assuming office in 2015.

The voluntary think-tank group of the governing party, in the statement signed by Barr. Ismail Ahmed, Mr. Lanre Issa-Onilu, Mr. Tolu Ogunlesi and Mr. Salihu Moh. Lukman, also commended Nigeria’s contribution at the just-concluded Climate Change Conference (COP26), in Glasgow.

It noted the President Buhari underscored Nigeria’s commitment, saying: “I do not think anyone in Nigeria needs persuading of the need for urgent action on the environment.

“Desertification in the North, floods in the centre, pollution and erosion on the coast are enough evidence. For Nigeria, climate change is not about the perils of tomorrow but what is happening today. Nigeria is committed to net zero by 2060.”

The statement further noted that The Paris Climate Summit at which the historic climate change agreement was adopted took place within President Buhari’s first year in office.

It added that Nigeria made significant commitments, known as our Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), under the terms of that Agreement, noting that in March 2017, the President signed the instrument of Ratification of the Paris Climate Agreement.

“The APC Legacy Awareness and Campaign, a voluntary think-tank group of the governing party, can report that NDC outlines a target of 20 percent unconditional reduction of Nigeria’s carbon emissions and 45 percent conditional reduction, by 2030, with the support of the international community.

“It aims to achieve this through such efforts as investment in renewable energy, massive afforestation campaign, elimination of gas flaring, clean cooking as a replacement for firewood, climate-smart agriculture, and so on,” it stressed.