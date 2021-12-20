The Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) is billed to meet today to conclude plans on the party’s national convention billed for February next year.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the major agenda of the meeting of the 13-man committee tagged end-of-the-year meeting is to review the mandate of the CECPC and perfect plans for the national convention.

An impeccable source at the APC headquarters in Abuja said the meeting will deliberate on a report of the party’s State Congress held in 33 states of the federation, consider the leadership crisis in the Oyo State chapter of the party and weigh the implications of the controversies trailing the state congresses.

The source also noted that it is likely that the committee might consider a definite date for the convention.

“One cannot rule that out, but to the best of my knowledge, the fixing of the date for the convention is not on the agenda of the meeting,” he said.

National ecretary of the committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, will brief the meeting on the conduct of congresses in Anambra State which was postponed to focus on the lgovernorship electuon in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), it was learnt, has already received a formal letter of notification for the conduct of congresses in Anambra State slated hasfor next month.

“The Monday meeting will be the last in the year and they are essentially going to discuss the report by the Director Organisation, Professor Al’Mustapha Usujji Medaner on the last state congresses held last month.

“The meeting will also review the level of preparedness for the three congresses that will hold in Anambra State,” the source who did not want his name in print stated.