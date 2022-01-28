The assistant Coordinator North-East of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Youths Council, Mohammed Abdul Babangida, has dumped the party with other supporters to All progressive Congress (APC) in Yobe state.

Speaking with Leadership shortly after decamping, Hon Babangida, said since the party had abandoned them, they decided to pitch tent with the ruling APC after series of consultations with some of his former PDP members in the state.

Babangida Yadi who is from the same local government with Yobe State Governor Hon Mai Mala Buni, justifying his defection, said himself and other defectors were fascinated by the achievements of APC at all levels.

According to him, they were fascinated by the tide of achievements recorded by the ruling party across all government levels, adding that they were willing to work towards the emergence of the party in the forthcoming elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking during the reception, the state chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Alhaji Mohammed Gadaka, assured them that the issues they faced in PDP would not be witnessed in their new home.

Gadaka advised party loyalists and defectors to respect the rules and interest of the party and also work for its success in the forthcoming election.

He urged party members of the All Progressive Congress APC to continue their support for the governor Mai Mala Buni for his leadership style in order to move the state forward.

ADVERTISEMENT