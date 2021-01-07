By Anayo Onukwugha |

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has said Nigerians were earnestly waiting for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to take over power at the federal level in order to entrench good governance.

Wike said this yesterday at the inauguration of the 11.53 kilometers Agbonchai-Afam Road, connecting Eleme and Oyigbo local government areas, which was performed by the former Senate majority leader, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, as the special guest of honour.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor said Nigerians have increased their yearnings for good governance, improved economy and developmental projects that PDP has continued to provide in the states the party controls.

He stated that the hope of Nigeria depends on the opposition PDP.

Wike said: “Eleme people, I want to sincerely thank you for the support that you’ve given to me and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Do not relent, continue because the hope of this country depends on the PDP.”

The governor, who declared that the PDP is working in Rivers State and in other states that are controlled by the party, urged Senator Ndume and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to respect the wishes of Nigerians who are determined to return the PDP to power in 2023 in order to provide dividends of democracy.

“To our special guest of honour (Ndume), he should not be angry because we are taking over from them. When they came, we didn’t fight, they took over. Now that Nigerians have decided to change them, let them also handover to us as quickly as possible without any fight,” Wike added.

The governor said he was satisfied to have fulfilled the campaign promise he made to Eleme people that he will reconstruct the once deplorable Eleme-Afam road, adding that the completed road now serves as an alternative route to neighbouring states.

Inaugurating the road, former Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume, described Governor Wike as a true Nigerian, whose attributes have attracted governors of the APC to the state.

Ndume described the Rivers State governor as more than a partisan figure but a nationalist and friend that attracts people across political divides.

The former Senate leader further described Wike as a trusted leader who typifies a model leader that has the boldness to stand out for the truth even when he has to stand alone.

Ndume said: “If we had people like you that speak the truth to power, Nigeria would have been better off for all of us.”

He explained that he has been conversant with Rivers State right from his secondary school days in Port Harcourt and with the infrastructural development going on in the state, Wike was restoring the garden city status of Port Harcourt.

The former Senate leader went on to commend the peace and security being enjoyed in Rivers State, noting that wasn’t the case in some parts of the country.

Ndume, therefore, urged the beneficiary-communities of the road project to contribute their quota by protecting and maintaining the infrastructure.