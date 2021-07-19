Members of Kwara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Young Stakeholders Forum (CKAYS) have urged the national leadership of the party to shut down the factional party secretariat in the state.

The acting coordinator of the group, AbdulRasheed Salaudeen, made the call while addressing newsmen on the crisis rocking the state’s chapter of the APC in Ilorin, the state capital.

He opined that the measure would unite and make all party members stay under the leadership of the state governor, “as the leader of the party in the state”.

He also asked the national leadership to mandate the erstwhile state chairman of the party, Alh Bashir Bolarinwa to return every party property in his possession to the secretariat.

Salaudeen asked the national leadership to caution members of the party not to incite or create chaos in the state, saying that anyone found guilty should be sanctioned.

While passing a vote of confidence in the leadership of Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq, Salaudeen called on the governor not to be distracted by anyone in dishing out dividends of democracy and good governance to the people of the state.