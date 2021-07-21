Chairman of the caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Dr Ben Nwoye has warned leaders of the party against conducting the forthcoming congresses of the party in religious and private houses.

Nwoye, who spoke during a stakeholders’ meeting at the party’s secretariat in Enugu, advised them not to carry out the exercise in areas that are not approved by the party.

He urged those plotting to manipulate the lists at the various levels to retrace their steps, as it will only incur the wrath of the party.

The Enugu State outgoing APC boss assured all the contestants and party faithful that the congresses will be transparent at all levels, stating that there will be no manipulation of eligible delegates lists.

Nwoye further disclosed that there is a directive that those who were suspended because they refused to withdraw their pending cases against the party remained disqualified to contest any position in the congress.

He said the names of those suspended over pending cases in the court will be made available to those responsible for conducting the congresses at the different levels.

“No juju house or religious houses should be used for congresses. No worship house, private or juju house should be used for congress,” he said.

“Anybody who was suspended because he or she refused to withdraw lawsuits against the party will not be allowed to contest,” he added.

He used the opportunity to restate that there is zoning in Enugu APC, recalling that it was because of zoning that Senator Ayogu Eze emerged as the flagbearer of the party in 2019 governorship election.

The APC stalwart therefore insisted that anybody trying to kick against zoning is only trying to change the party’s historical perspective.

Nwoye further clarified that though there is no zoning in the party’s constitution, zoning foundation has continued to guide the party since 2014, adding that APC has zoning formula in practice in the state.

Also speaking, the leader of the APC in Enugu and the gubernatorial candidate of the party in 2019, Eze stated that all the leaders of the party in the state are united.

Eze stressed the need for the wards to harmonise and unify all the lists and go to Abuja united.

He commented Nwoye over the way he has been piloting the affairs of the party, promising that they would pay any price for peace to reign in Enugu State.