BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would work hard to register itself in the minds of Nigerians beyond the party’s ongoing membership registration and revalidation.

He also clarified that the views expressed by the former Osun State Governor and ex-Caretaker Chairman of the Party, Chief Bisi Akande and the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu about the exercise doesn’t portray it as unconstitutional and illegal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor said the national leadership of the party has given all political office holders on its platform the responsibility of ensuring that they warm themselves into the hearts of Nigerians through superlative performances at all levels.

He spoke in his Isan Ekiti country home in Oye local government area of the state after revalidating his party membership at ogilolo ward 11 unit 09 on Tuesday.

Fayemi performed the revalidation witnessed by the party leaders, led by the APC State Chairman, Hon. Paul Omotoso , commissioners, Special Advisers, House of Assembly members, among others alongside his wife Bisi.

He stated that what the two eminent APC leaders said was to the effect that the exercise should be done in such a way that would bolster its credibility in the eyes of Nigerians.

“I commend the national committee sent to Ekiti for doing a yeoman’s job. I have sent them morale boosting messages. Now, I have registered and everything went well. I have no doubt that the exercise will be a huge success.

“The revalidation and registration exercise is an opportunity for us to get a reliable database about our members and beyond that, we have tried to register APC in the minds of the people.’’