The national leadership of the youth wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has invited all presidential aspirants on the party’s platform to a town hall meeting.

The town hall meeting billed to hold in Abuja on Friday 27 and Saturday 28 May 2022 provides a platform for all the presidential aspirants to share their agenda and plans for young members of the party.

In a statement by the APC national youth leader, Dayo Israel, titled “What do you have for us? – APC Youth Presidential Town Hall, the APC youths said the time had come for the wing to mainstream and prioritize the interest of the progressive youths and by extension the Nigerian youth.

The statement noted: “In a few days, our party delegates will gather in Abuja at the Special Convention/Presidential Primaries to elect the Presidential Candidate of our Great party – The APC. While some of the aspirants have toured the country to address would-be delegates, we observe very little engagement with the youth wing of our party.

“It is our belief that as the highest voting bloc, with the advantage of our population and demography, it is expedient that we sit at the table with all APC presidential aspirants and hear what they have for us as young progressives – if/when elected.

“In the light of this, the Office of the National Youth Leader will be convening a “2023 APC Presidential Aspirant Town Hall Meeting with Young Progressives” with the theme: What do you have for the youths?

“On behalf of the youths of our party, I am using this medium to invite all our presidential aspirants to kindly make themselves available for this special event. Participants will be able to register to attend on a first come first serve basis on https://youngprogressives.ng/presidentialtownhall/ when the website goes live.”

The national youth leader also listed members of the presidential town hall meeting steering committee to include Sanusi Ohiare (co chair), Idris Aregbe (co chair), Winifred Chukka – secretary, Oluwatoyin Fasanmi – assistant secretary, Jamalu Kabiru (deputy national youth leader), Obidike Chukwuebuka, Hafiz Abolaji Repete, Dada Olusegun, Damilola Apotieri, Ahmadu Jibril, Hadiza Abubakar Talba, Ibrahim Alli Balogun, Nkemkama Kama St Andy and Makinde Araoye.

Others are Abusidiqu, Segun Tomori, Abu Andrew, Ameen Amshi, Oyiborume Paul, Abubakar Dansoho, Aramide Kasumu, Rilwan Tinubu, Seyi Are, Kelechi Ekugo, Abdullahi Tanko Yakasai and Amaka Lawrence.

The statement further noted that the steering committee would be supported by technical sub-committees, which would be announced later.