A youth group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) has endorsed the Senator representing Niger East senatorial district in the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani Musa, as the next national chairman of the ruling party.

LEADERSHIP reports that the APC is planning for an elective national convention to usher in a new National Working Convention (NWC).

Musa currently chairs the Senate Committee on Services but the APC youths under the auspices of APC National Youth Network, Niger State chapter, said the lawmaker was the most qualified candidate to lead the party to victory in 2023.

Leading a delegation to the Senator’s residence in Abuja, the leader of the group, Usman Muhammad Apaya, said they have settled for Senator Sani Musa because of his experience in the business and legislative spheres.

“With the current state of the APC, the party needs leadership qualities of Senator Musa to continue the reconciliation and peaceful rehabilitation approach that has been entrenched in the party by the outgoing National Caretaker Committee led by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state.

“Your victory in the national chairmanship race will not only be a victory to Niger State, but for all members of APC worldwide for the simple reason that you single-handedly gave soul to the APC and saved it from political assassins who attempted to kill the overwhelming mandate of Nigerians that was given to the APC in 2015, the victory everyone is enjoying today.

“The exceptional qualities you have exhibited over the time are all worthy of emulation, needed to be appreciated and rewarded with the position of national chairman of the APC and you have the capacity and capability to lead the APC to victory come 2023 general elections,” Apaya said.

According to him, “This is the time for the APC to have someone in the capacity of Senator Mohammed Sani Musa as APC National Chairman to pilot the affairs of the party to victory in 2023 and beyond.

“With you at the top echelon of our great party, we are rest assured that 2023 is going to be a ‘Broom Revolution’ across the country where APC will certainly sweep all the 36 States of the country, including the FCT into its fold, especially with the developmental projects that have been completed, with some ongoing which are all billed to be commissioned before the expiration of tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Apaya, who is also the national publicity secretary of the APC National Youth Network, described Senator Musa as a grassroots mobilizer and a bridge builder.

He added the youths in the Niger State chapter of the group were organising a symposium tagged, “Mentoring the Nigerian Youths on Good Leadership” billed for next month.

Responding, Senator Musa commended the group for its plans to hold the symposium, insisting that such programmes will prepare the youth for better leadership roles.