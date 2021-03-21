ADVERTISEMENT

By IGHO OYOYO |

The National leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth Vanguard has called on the party’s national leaders, stakeholders, state leaders, women and youths to endorse former governor of Nasarawa state, Sen. Tanko Al-Makura as National chairman of the party.

In a statement jointly signed by Ikechukwu Obinna, National President and Tijani Ali Danjuma, National Secretary of the organisation, after its 64th National Executive Committee meeting yesterday, they pledged to purchase the national chairmanship form for the former governor.

The APC youth vanguard explained that the party has come a long way from its inception in February 2013, adding that it is well known in the annals of Nigerian political history as a strong coalition of opposition political parties that strategised to defeat an incumbent President of the former ruling party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The youth leaders listed that legacy parties that merged to form the APC as Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), All Nigeria Peoples Party(ANPP) and a faction of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

“The list of chairman from inception are as follows, Chief Bisi Akande interim chairman (ACN), Chief John Odigie Oyegun: 1st elected national chairman (ANPP), Comrade Adams Oshiomole; 2nd elected National Chairman (ACN), and Alhaji Mai Mala Buni; National Caretaker Chairman (ANPP).