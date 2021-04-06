ADVERTISEMENT

BY YUSUF BABALOLA, Lagos

APM Terminals Apapa has acquired seven new forklifts to facilitate customs examination and improve the movement of heavy materials at the terminal.

This, it said, will allow the terminal fast-track 100 per cent physical examination by the Apapa command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

The chief operating officer of APM Terminals Apapa, Steen Knudsen, said the new equipment, which include six 5tons and one 16tons forklifts, will enable the efficient performance of tasks at the Customs examination bay and other units without having to share forklifts with other teams.

The company acquired seven Reach Stackers, two Empty Handlers, two Mobile Harbour Cranes and four Rubber Tyred Gantry Cranes (RTGs).

With the new acquisitions, APM Terminals Apapa now has 27 RTGs, 13 Mobile Harbour Cranes (MHCs), several reach stackers, forklifts, empty handlers and specialised terminal trucks in operation. This effectively makes it the best-equipped port terminal in the country.

Knudsen said the terminal has also rolled out a talent development programme which includes functional training for all employees.

To him, “our engineering maintenance team are undergoing industrial automation and control training for better optimisation of the latest RTG fleet and other equipment. The functional training is in phases and cuts across all departments.”