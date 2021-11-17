After days of uncertainty, security concerns, threats by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the Anambra gubernatorial election has come and gone. However, its scars, in the form of voter apathy, remain on the terrain and one only hopes it won’t come to bite back in the future. With just a little over 112,000 votes, the new governor will preside over a state with a budget of about 141 billion naira. Simply put, in a state of 5,527,809 only 249,631 patriots made their mark, exercised their constitutional right to determine who emerged as the governor of Anambra State.

Before one expatiates more on the consequences of voter apathy during elections, a huge congratulation must go out to the winner, former Governor of the Central Bank, Charles Chukwuma Soludo. His tenacity of purpose and drive contributed to his victory, a position he aspired for since 2009 when he formally announced his aspiration for the seat of the Governor of Anambra state. He has a track record of accomplishments and one wishes him success and hopes he will take governance to a great plain, which will be beneficial for “Ndi Anambra”.

Commendations should also go to the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) on its conduct of the Anambra elections. Though infractions were recorded, such as the failure of the Bi-modal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) device in some poling units, together with logistics challenges, which led to the supplementary elections in Ihiala Local Government, overall, the conduct of the elections deserves a pass mark, with room for further improvements.

Many might also agree that the conduct of elections in Nigeria is fast improving from 1999. With the adoption of newer technologies, there are fewer cases of ballot box snatching now as well as Election related violence. During the Anambra election, it was the first time INEC deployed the use of BVAS, which is a replacement for the use of the smart card reader used in previous elections since 2015. INEC also transmitted results online with poling unit workers uploading results directly to the INEC results portal. The election was also the first to use new polling units formed by the electoral umpire in 2021.

Now, in the build up to the November 6 elections, its contentious nature was already evident. Right from the primaries, ensuing litigations and conflicting court rulings over the primaries caused months of uncertainty over the legitimate political party nominees. Multiple parallel primaries were held within several political parties with later litigations held before legitimate party nominees could emerge.

Election Day was generally adjudged to be peaceful but faced difficulties and a few voided results, most notably with the election in Ihiala being cancelled and rescheduled. After Ihiala voted and was won by Soludo, INEC declared him the victor. In total, Soludo got over 112,000 votes and 46.5% of the vote. As runner-up Valentine Ozigbo (PDP) obtained nearly 54,000 votes and 22.3% of the vote. In third, Andy Uba (APC) received over 43,000 votes and 17.9% of the vote while Ifeanyi Ubah (YPP) came fourth with about 21,000 votes and 8.8% of the vote.

Of the 2,466,638 registered voters as announced by INEC, only 253,388 were accredited. Out of the 253,388 votes cast, 8,108 were rejected. This means that roughly 10 percent of the registered voters in the state voted during the election in a state that has 21 local government areas, 326 wards and 5,720 polling unit. Many of the reasons given for the voter apathy ranges from insecurity, lack of trust in the electoral system and the BVAS machine which disenfranchised many of the voters who were willing to vote. However, a large majority had seemingly decided not to participate in the process.

Aside from the Anambra election, Nigerians’ aversion to voting during elections has become legendary. In the last two electoral cycles, including off-season elections, voter turnout across the country has been very low. During the Edo governorship elections, only a quarter of the eligible voters voted. This was historically low and a decline from 32 per cent in 2016. The same scenario played out during the Ondo gubernatorial elections. Of the 1,812,634 eligible voters, only 595,213 turned out to vote.

As a society with the fundamental Constitutional responsibility to decide the future direction of our nation, we must make it an essential duty to turn-up and turn out during elections and vote towards becoming part of the electoral process.

Participation in the electoral process affords the power to make changes in policies and programmes. The simple truth is that if people do not vote, someone else will decide their national fate for them. And that decision may not line with one’s own interest or ideology. The real power in being the citizen of any sovereign nation is in each of our votes. If participatory democracy is indeed the best form of government, every citizen must be involved in this process. Thus, votes ensure the continuity of excellent government or the removal of bad government at the local, state or federal level.

The implications of poor voter participation in a democracy cannot be overemphasized. These implications are in terms of the policies, ideologies, and focus of government. By voting, Nigerians exercise the power to decide on the quality of life for themselves and future generations. Voting affords the chance for citizens to stand up for the issues they care about, which affect their lives and livelihoods. The best way to impact government and governance is to be an integral part of the democratic process and show more interest in the political process.

Some schools of thoughts have advocated the introduction of the kind of compulsory voting that is carried out in countries like Australia and Bolivia. In such countries, voting is seen as a civic responsibility, rather than a civic right or duty. Promoters of these arguments believe that voter apathy is an act of irresponsibility rather than a manifestation of mistrust in the system.

A typical way voter apathy can be tackled towards ensuring adequate turnout during elections is the restoration of confidence in the democratic project, which includes the electoral system. Another way is to expand the latitude of the voting process through legal frameworks that allow for early voting as well as proxy voting and perhaps diaspora voting. However, the game-changer is indeed the restoration of confidence in the democracy project and the elimination of the trust deficit in the governance process.

As we head towards the 2023 elections, lessons from the just concluded Anambra elections should be learnt and improved upon. The deployment of the BVAS in particular needs to be improved upon. The BVAS goes a notch higher than the card reader because it authenticates voters’ fingerprints, pictures and voter details. Despite the challenges it recorded, it must be acknowledged that the use of the BVAS indeed is a very positive development and positive step towards creating an electoral system that is credible.

As Nigeria begins the countdown to the 2023 general elections, every one of us must put the voter apathy that seems prevalent in the atmosphere in check. Each and every one of us must understand participation in elections is one of the most powerful ways of taking action to fix the situation in our country. Even if we have a sense that the political system does not work for us and any attempt to influence election results would be a fruitless exercise, we can never play a part in determining our future if we remain apathetic about voting. Apoliticism can never be a solution for any patriot who desires to be part of the development of their country. While the just concluded Anambra gubernatorial elections of 2021 emphasize the importance of voter participation, let us hope that the upcoming general elections in 2023 sees Nigerians come out in their droves to determine the direction that Nigeria will take in the crucial future that is ahead.