On page 12 of our Friday’s edition, we carried a story titled “Victims Protest Demolition Of Settlement In Kebbi” where the name of Dr Bashir Gwandu was mentioned without getting his side as is expected in line with the demands of balance and fairness. We have since realised that his name was mentioned in a matter that he clearly has no hands in. We apologise to Dr Gwandu whom we hold in high esteem and hereby retract the said story.

Editor

