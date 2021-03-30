ADVERTISEMENT

BY KUNLE OLASANMI |

The Court of Appeal president, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, has called on members of the judiciary to rise and meet the challenges of adjudication in the 21st Century, with the introduction of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) system in the court.

According to her, if the challenges are met, the country will become more attractive to international trade and foreign direct investment.

In her remarks at the inaugural sitting of the Court of Appeal Mediation Centre, Justice Dongban-Mensem stated that good performance on the part of the country’s judiciary would improve employment and domestic economic growth.

The Appeal Court president who declared the session open recalled that the new system was initiated in 2018 as a way of ensuring speedy and efficient dispensation of justice as well as to promote amicable alternative to the adversarial justice system.

She further said that the ADR represented an innovation which, if fully utilised, will introduce a multi- track justice delivery system to the appellate level and further boost justice delivery.

According to her, “Appellate mediation is now part of the global legal lexicon, straddling the appellate courts of countries like the United States of America, United Kingdom and Thailand.”