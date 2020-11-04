BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

The withholding of the 2020 West African Examinations Council (WAEC), results of all public secondary schools candidates in Ekiti State has caused panic in the state.

The candidates, their parents and guardians, had besieged schools where they sat for the examination to collect the results released a few days ago but were disappointed to hear that they are being withheld and yet to be released.

The scenario was also witnessed at all the Cyber cafes (ICT centres) visited by the candidates to check their results in Ado Ekiti metropolis.

The WAEC results were released across the country through a well publicised statement signed by the Registrar of the examination body.

It would be recalled that the schedules of the 2020 edition of the examination had to be shifted from April to August due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic that necessitated the closure of schools across the country.

The rumour flying around on social media that the results were withheld due to Governor Kayode Fayemi’s government’s indebtedness to WAEC had further made candidates and their parents incensed.

There were also claims that the state government is still owing WAEC several millions of naira being the fee for the free WAEC declared for all SS3 students in public secondary schools, by Fayemi, as part of the administration’s free education policy.

The WAEC fee of all students in public schools has been taken over by the state government since the advent of Fayemi’s second term in 2018.

One of the parents who spoke with newsmen in Ado Ekiti said: “The government must have pity for these students who had to stay at home for months before the examination was written.

“They must please look for a way to sort out whatever caused this unwholesome development, because many of the candidates will use the results for university admission. We plead and beg that the government must do this fast”.

But the State’s Commissioner for Information, Mr, Akin Omole, debunked the claims that the state indebtedness to WAEC was responsible for the withholding of the results.

The results, Omole said were put on hold owing to computation errors made by WAEC and not because of indebtedness.

“The seizure was caused by the mistakes made in some of the ways the results were computed. The issue of Ekiti owing money doesn’t arise, it was a blatant lie.

“The government immediately contacted WAEC and it tendered apologies to the state.

“We appeal to our candidates and parents not to be ruffled by this, the government is handling the issue with all seriousness.

“Going by what WAEC said, the results will be released either on Thursday or Friday this week”.