Agricultural Produce Sellers Association of Nigeria (APSAN) has commenced training for its newly recruited committee of task force with the view to reduce substandard agro-produce by at least 80 per cent across Nigeria.

Organised by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Council (FCCPC), the ‘ACT-Force” training which constitute mainly youths recruited from each local government in the country are expected to work with security agencies to arrest individuals and companies producing and selling sub-standard agro -produce to Nigerians.

APSAN national president, Comrade Aloys Akortsaha during the training in Abuja yesterday, said that the association was concerned with high level of unsafe agro- produce in the market, adding that the training will equip the task force with requisite knowledge to inspect, investigate and combat substandard and counterfeiting agro-produce, food poisoning and bring healthy and safe food for Nigerians.

To strengthen the task force for optimum discharge of their duties, Akortsaha disclosed that the association will soon present a bill to the national assembly, which according to him will provide legal backing for its operations and establish stronger institutional structure.

Akortsaha said “Our target is to at least go to the nooks and crannies of this country with at least five personnels for each local government and by so doing we will be able to complement the efforts of the federal government, so the training is to educate them about the task ahead and before they start the work, they must understand what is expected of them, so i am very optimistic that with government support, we will be able to reduce the cases of sub-standard agro-produce by 80 per cent”.

While expressing optimism over the training, director of legal services, FCCPC, Tam Tamunokonbia said with the constitution of the task force he was confident that the challenges of unsafe food will significantly reduce.