By PATRICK OCHOGA, Benin City

Archbishop of Church of God Mission International, Margaret Benson Idahosa, yesterday, donated a six blocks of classrooms to Olinlin Primary School, Uzea, in Esan North East local government area of Edo State in honour of her late husband, Archbishop Benson Idahosa who was once a pupil of the school.

Olinlin Primary School, Uzea, was built in 1947.

Commissioning and handing over the buildings to the people of the community, the archbishop, represented by Bishop Matthew Okpebholo, said the whole idea of immortalising Benson Idahosa came when the church he left behind celebrated its 50th anniversary and needed to do a background check on the man

Archbishop Margaret said while doing that, they thought about where he began his educational career and it was found out that it was in Olinlin Primary School, Uzea, and so, they thought it wise to erect a block of six classrooms in his name in the same premises.

Margaret said her late husband was a blessing to his generation and beyond having taken the gospel of Christ around the globe adding that the children who are going to make use of the facility would be proud to say in the nearest future that they attended the same primary school with the late Bishop Benson Idahosa.

“We will immortalise his name that he was a pupil of this school. That means, if a child leaves this school, he will be proud that he attended the same school with the Archbishop,” she said.

Commending the donor, secretary to the palace of Uzea Kingdom, Chief Iseghohi Francis, said it was a welcome development, even as he urged other well-meaning Nigerians to emulate the wife of the late bishop who has re-membered where her late husband began his early education.