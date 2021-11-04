Archbishop Professor Sam Zuga has been awarded with African Digital Innovator of the year 2021 by African Youth International Development Foundation (AFYIDEF) in collaboration with The African Union Economic, Social and Cultural Council (AU- ECOSOCC Nigeria)

The prestigious award was presented to the Cleric who is also the world’s first professor of digital economy for his immense contribution to the development of digital economy during the African Youth Day Conference & Inauguration of the new leadership of AFYIDEF on Thursday, November 4 at the Nigerian Army Resource center Abuja.

Pastor Dominion, Rachel Rabi and Princess Mabel represented the multiple award winning cleric and collected the award on his behalf.

The African Digital Innovator Of The Year Award is coming shortly after

Samzuga Business Empire limited added another giant strides to its achievements by bagging a major award at the just concluded Nigeria Energy Awards 2021.

The award of OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO THE ENERGY INDUSTRY was presented to Samzuga Business Empire Ltd.

Samzuga Business Empire Ltd is the originator of the first Cryptocurrency in the entire world that is 0% carbon emissions to sponsor projects bordering on climate change.

While Sam Zuga also known as Jehovah’s Field Marshall is the founder of the first cryptocurrency in Africa, called “Zugacoin” which is currently the most valuable coin in the history of cryptocurrencies, founded in 2020 with the aim of providing ways to help every willing, average Nigerians to have financial liberation and earn a better living.