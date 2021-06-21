No fewer than 125 athletes and officials from across Nigeria are expected to storm the nation’s capital city, Abuja, for the second edition of the Nigeria Archery Federation National Open Championship kicking off today at the Package B of the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

The all-important championship is designed to select athletes (archers) that will represent Nigeria at major continental and international archery events.

According to the organisers, the event which is scheduled to hold from Monday, June 21 to 26, 2021, will see athletes from States, clubs and affiliated institutions such as the Police, Army, Navy, Air Force, Immigration, Correctional Service, Road Safety and Civil defense slug it out in their crave to be part of Team Nigeria Archery,

“It will be recalled that the current board of the Federation pledged to spread the game of Archery across the length and breadth of the country and true to it the Federation has so far groomed and nurtured athletes in the game of archery to an appreciable level.

“The current event is expected to attract about 125 athletes and officials from states, clubs and affiliated Institutions,” the organisers said in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP Sports.

