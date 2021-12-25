Fulani heads of hamlets (Ardos) in Bauchi South Senatorial District have rejected the leadership of the national chairman of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Alhaji Bello Bodejo, over alleged tendency of causing disunity among Fulani associations in the state.

They attributed such negative tendencies to Badejo’s connection with the state governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.

The hamlet heads at a meeting in Bauchi accused the national leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore of politicising the Fulani associations, thereby causing disunity among them.

According to them, the negative tendencies being exhibited by Bello Badejo would not augur well for the socio-economic development of the Fulani associations and the country in general.

The hamlet heads forwarded resolutions of their meeting to Governor Bala Mohammed through a letter copied to the AIG, Nigeria Police Force, Zone 12, Bauchi, director of State Security Service, Bauchi and the commissioner of police in the state.

The letter to the governor signed by nine of the 12 hamlet heads resolved to check the activities of Fulani herders in the state through the formation of committees across the Bauchi South Senatorial zone.

They complained about what they alleged as consistent and persistent arrests and extortion of funds from their members by some security agents.

They resolved to henceforth report such security officers to their superiors.

On the politicisation of Fulani associations, they acknowledged the amalgamation of Fulani associations with a pledge to work with leaders for the smooth running and administration of Fulani associations in the state.

They alleged that Badejo had been using his closeness to the governor to disunite the Fulanis in the state.

“On this note, we wish to draw the attention of the governor that we recognise Alhaji Bello Badejo as your close confidant and should be treated as such. His activities have constituted serious setbacks to the Fulani herders in Bauchi State,” the letter said.

They however assured of continued support and loyalty to the governor while acknowledging his various achievements in the state.

The forum said all Fulani nomads in the state elected Sadiq Ibrahim Ahmed to lead them. It also appreciated the appointment of a White Paper Committee to implement recommendations made on farmers/herders clashes.