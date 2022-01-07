Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has directed the newly appointed acting controller general of the Federal Fire Service (FFS), DCG Karebo Pere Samson, to ensure that large buildings that house a lot of humans have safety equipment, such as fire alarms and fire fighters.

Aregbesola, who gave the directive during the formal presentation of the new CG in Abuja on Friday, also directed the acting CG to establish more fire stations across the country.

The minister further told the acting comptroller general to embark on enlightenment and engagement of the public on preventive measures on curbing fire outbreak.

He said the enlightenment should begin from the curriculum of the elementary schools, where children are exposed early, which should run from the elementary school curriculum to the university level.

In a statement by the director of press in the ministry, Bessing Lere-Adams, the minister noted that this would definitely go a long way in providing the necessary training, preparedness, prevention and protection of our environment.

Aregbesola also advocated for collaboration and the creation of synergy between the FFS and the Nigeria Air Force, who own aircraft, to assist the Fire Service on aerial firefighting capacity, by attacking large fire from the air through aerial deployment of large buckets of chemicals to bomb raging fire from the air.

He stated further that a lot of human capacity, Hi-Tech equipment, trainings, hardware and huge budgets have been made available to the FFS since its inception and especially during President Buhari’s regime.

Responding, the acting CG of the service gave an assurance that he and his team of firemen shall make determined efforts to devise better methods of attacking fire, adding that he would look into training, welfare and also run an all-inclusive management team.

