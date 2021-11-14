Minister of interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola had stressed the need for Nigerians to reward war veterans and ex-servicemen who fought gallantly to ensure peace in the country.

Aregbesola made the call in his office during his decoration along with the permanent secretary in the ministry, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, with the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration (AFRDC) emblem 2022 by a team from the ministry of defence and members of the Nigerian Legion.

In a statement signed by the director of press and public relations in the ministry, Blessing Lere -Adams, the minister stated that veterans should be appreciated and cared for while still alive, while those who are nursing injuries they sustained during battles should be showed much love and care.

He emphasized the need for proper arrangements and well coordinated plans to cater for their widows, children and dependants in whatever form to enable them cope with the challenges of daily living.

Aregbesola observed that by such assistance, in the long run, upcoming youths would be encouraged to join the military.

“Veterans include old and retired military and paramilitary officers, those who fought in battles, while some are heavily injured and incapacitated, others die, paying the ultimate supreme price in the line of duty defending our nation.

“All of these veterans needs to be celebrated, moreso, educational scholarships are being recommended for at least a sizable number of children of these veterans to attain their educational desires to any height,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The permanent secretary in the ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore, said he was happy receiving members of the Nigerian Legion, adding that the responsibilities with which the Legion had been saddled with over these decades were tremendous.

Belgore said the ministry of interior was ready to partner the Nigerian Legion in the preparation for the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration activities.

Leader of the delegation, Group Captain Kayode Abe, commended the minister and his team for their annual support to the course and upliftment of the Nigerian Legion and its activities.