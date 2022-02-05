The minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has called on teachers to be more committed to bringing up upright, honest, bright, smart and properly shaped pupils for a better society.

Aregbesola made the call yesterday in Akure, the Ondo State capital, while hosting the 1971 to ‘75 set of his Alma Mater, Akoko Anglican Grammar School, Arigidi Akoko, (AKOGRAMS). The minister said this would go a long way in ridding the society of crime and criminality prevalent among youths in the country.

He said; “What is obviously lacking is sufficient parental guardians. Let us address parental issues. Parents must be encouraged to properly groom their children, and grooming is not just about discipline, it goes beyond that. It involves correcting vices, malpractices, maladjustments, misbehaviours, among others.

“When parents are up against vices, and are sensitive to what their children reads, to what they watch, to the company they keep, definitely we are going to have well groomed, disciplined and well-bred children. The home is the first foundation of morality.”

The minister noted that the society at large have a role to play in shaping the morality of our youths and appealed to non-governmental organisations, religious bodies, societies, associations and well-meaning Nigerians to support government efforts at all levels in developing the education infrastructure.

“Government alone cannot attend to the needs of this institution particularly on infrastructure. I call on other bodies to support government’s effort at developing, funding, running and maintaining the educational institutions for adequate and effective activities.

“That is why I am joining my mates and colleagues and other old students to see how we can support, develop, fund and support the effort of the government in providing infrastructure and rehabilitating the old structures, make them to be functional and motivate the current students,” he added.

