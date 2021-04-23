By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

Vice president, Industrial Global Union, Comrade Issa Aremu, has called for an urgent entrenchment of national ethics as contained in the 1999 Constitution and community renaissance, as a precondition for eradication of poverty, insecurity and violent crimes in the country.

Aremu made the call in Abuja while reviewing a book written in honour of senator representing Kwara Central, Dr Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe.

While condemning the notion of a failed state for Nigeria, the renowned unionist observed that: “If community is grounded in core values of discipline, hard, smart work and integrity, any failing state can be reconstituted.”

He, therefore, made a case for a kinder Nigeria pan community in which: “Families, through education, love, solidarity and kindness can assist all our children to realise their dreams.”

Aremu also called for reinvention of public schools, “as precondition to develop critical mass human resources for development.

Extolling the virtues of Oloriegbe, Aremu called for, “institutionalised teaching of ethics in schools”, to cultivate virtuous leaders.

The labour leader noted that: “The strengths of Dr Ibrahim lie in core values of God- fearing, humility and honesty that he learned from home and at schools”.

He recalled that in 2015, as “a doctor without bounds”, Dr Ibrahim Oloriegbe headed the Global Fund Country programme to eradicate Malaria in Liberia.