By Alo Abiola, Ado Ekiti

Former chief of defence staff General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin (rtd) yesterday said his appointment to the position about six years ago came at a time Nigeria was witnessing serious security challenges.

General Olonisakin said the Nigerian armed forces during his time did their best in ensuring peace in troubled parts of the country through divine help and the support given by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking at a state reception organised in his honour by the Ekiti State government in Ado Ekiti, he said his military career spanning over 45 years was without blemish.

Olonisakin, who was a member of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) 25 Regular Course, said he used the position to build a virile military and fought insurgency to a standstill.

“I was appointed CDS on July 13, 2015. It came at one the most challenging period in our country. The Book Haram insurgents were seriously at work but we were able to weather the storm through the grace of God.

“During my time, the military witnessed great transformation with the enhancement of officers capacity to fight insurgency. I thank President Buhari for the privilege of my appointment and the support for my five and a half stewardship and service to the nation,” he said.

Describing the honour accorded him as unique because it is coming from his people, he promised to continually be a model and mentor to the youths of the state

In his address, Governor Kayode Fayemi said the event was put together to celebrate one of the finest military officers ever as attested to by his colleagues.

“It is also to appreciate his diligent service to our country right from the NDA. President Buhari is extremely proud of him as a very professional officer to the core,” he said.