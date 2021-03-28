By RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar

Troops from 13 Brigade Nigerian army attached to Operation Akpakwu, have arrested 24-year old Kingsley Offiong for alleged kidnapped of 18 years old Mr. James Ade, demanding the victim’s family to pay ransom.

Parading the suspect before newsmen at headquarters of 13 Brigade Nigerian army, yesterday, in Calabar, Commander 13 Brigade, Brig. Gen.Abdullahi Mohammed stated that suspect was arrested at Umo Orok by Afokang, close to headquarters of the Nigeria Correctional Service in Calabar South LGA of Cross River State.

Speaking on behalf of the Commander 13 Brigade, Provost Company, Major Stanley Ikpeme, stated that the suspect lured the victim via the social media from Ikom,LGA of the state ( about 250kms away from the state capital) to Umoh Orok street by Afokang in Calabar.

The Brigade averred that the victim was robbed by the suspect and his accomplices one Emmy Niece and Aboki who are now at large.

Ikpeme stated that during the cause preliminary investigate, the suspect who hails from Ibiono LGA of Akwa Ibom State,confessed to have lured his victim and thereafter,asked the victim to contact his family members to pay a ransom before he can be released.

“In view of the above, I am directed to hand over the the suspect to you for further investigation and possible prosecution.

” You are please requested to furnish this Headquarters with outcome of your investigation to enable us update our crime record”.