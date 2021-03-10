By RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar

Troops attached to Operation Akpakwu,13 brigade Nigerian Army has arrested a fake soldier who have been going about impersonating to be a personnel of Nigerian army in the last four years ago.

Luck ran out of the 28 years old Mr Ogbona Paul Chuwudi. ( fake soldier ) who is an indigene of Ebonyi State but was caught in Cross River State as he also resides in Cross River state.

Ogbona was arrested by officers of the NSCDC at Igoli, Ogoja and handed over to the 130 Battalion who after preliminary investigation decided to hand over the alleged fake soldier to authority of the 13 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Calabar.

At the handing over ceremony of the fake soldier to the authority of the Cross River Police command, which took place at Headquarters of 13 Brigade Nigerian Army for further investigation and possible prosecution, the Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Mohammed Abdullahi stated thatb the suspect has been impersonating for the past 4 years until he met his Waterloo and was apprehended by security agent who have working round the clock to ride criminality in the state.

Representing the Brigade Commander, 13 brigade Military Police, Major Stanley Ikpeme stated that several items were recovered from the impersonator including charms and photographs where the suspect took with military uniform claiming to be a barracks boy as his late father was a soldier.

In his words, the Brigade commander said, “During the course of investigation, it was revealed that the suspect has been presenting himself as a serving soldier for four years.

“Items recovered from his residence at 7 stadium road, Igoli Ogoja includes camouflage t shirt, some of his pictures on military uniform, fake Military ID card, prescreening certificate of the Nigerian Army among others”, he said.

The brigade commander averred that the suspect and the exhibits have been handed over to the police for further investigation.

The Brigade commander called for update from the police authority so that the army can be updated with outcome of it’s investigation so as to update the record of the army when it has to do with crime in the state.

Receiving the suspect, Assistant Police Public Relations officer, Assistant Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Igiri Ewa,

Stated that suspect would be investigated and subsequently charged to court for prosecution.

In a brief interaction with suspect Mr. Ogbona Paul who regretted his action stressing that he is aware that he had erred, stressing that wearing the soldier uniform was one thing that excited him stressing that as a soldiers son, who had obtained training in Enugu but was unfortunately disqualified in Zaria where he was to commence full army training.