The Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) of the Nigerian Army has commenced its annual Captain to Major Practical Promotion Examination (CMPPE) in Bauchi.

Assistant director army public relations, Major Yahaya Nasir Kabara, in a press statement said the examination and practical exercise will last for five days from October 11 -15.

“The examination is an outdoor activity aimed at evaluating the proficiency of officers in the field while developing their junior leadership capabilities for higher responsibilities in the Nigerian Army.

“As such, there would be a noticeable increase of Army personnel and activities within Bauchi metropolis”, the statement reads in part.

According to the Army, the officers on Tuesday, 12th October 2021, would be put through a 13km fitness test, which would commence from a location within Bauchi metropolis back to the Barracks.

He urged members of the public not to panic on seeing heavy presence of military personnel within and around Bauchi metropolis fully kitted in their regalia.

Kabara said a liaison has been established with the NPF and FRSC for traffic control during the period of the test.