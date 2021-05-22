President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday expressed deep sorrow over the death of the chief of army staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and other military officers.

Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru died in military plane crash in Kaduna yesterday along with 10 other military officers.

In a statement by special adviser to the president on media and publicity, the president condoled with families of the deceased, the military, and Nigerians in general, describing them as heroes who paid the ultimate price for peace and security in the land.”

While praying that God receive the souls of the patriots, the President described the air crash as “one mortal blow to our underbelly at a time our armed forces are poised to end the security challenges facing the country.”

The president pledged that the departed would not die in vain.

…Kaduna Speaker Mourns COAS, Condoles Buhari, Army, Family

Similarly, the Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly/chairman Northern Speakers’ Forum, Rt. Hon Yusuf Zailani yesterday expressed shock over the death of the Lt.-Gen Attahiru.

Zailani, in a statement signed by his special adviser on media and publicity, Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani, said the COAS’ demise was a huge loss to Nigeria.

“The unfortunate plane crash that killed the chief of army staff alongside his aides is tragic and has thrown Nigeria into mourning,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zailani said that besides being the chief of army staff, Attahiru was a proud citizen of Kaduna State where he was born and grew up, making the loss even more painful to the government and people of the state.

The speaker condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari, Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai, the chief of defence staff, the Nigerian Army and the family of the late COAS.

He urged them to take solace in the fact that he died while serving Nigeria patriotically.

“I pray for the repose of his soul and those that died with him. May Almighty Allah Grant them Aljannah Firdaus,” he prayed.

Governor Bello says death of COAS shocking

…commiserates with family, President Buhari, NA

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has described as shocking the tragic death of Lt. Gen Ibrahim Attahiru while on an official assignment to Kaduna.

The governor’s commiseration was contained in a press statement by his chief press secretary, Muhammed Onogwu

Governor Bello described the death of the COAS a colossal loss to Nigeria particularly at such a time when the country was confronting numerous security challenges in different parts of the country.

While commiserating with the family, friends and associate of the late COAS, Bello described Lt. General Attahiru as a hero who gave his all in the service of his fatherland and similarly died while attending to his duties

He also extended his condolences to the families of the COAS’ aides and entourage who also lost their lives in the tragic incident.

In the same vein, the governor commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the loss of one of his service chiefs, stating that he would be dearly missed just as he condoled with the Nigeria Army over the loss of the COAS and others who died alongside him.

Gombe Governor Mourns Chief of Army Staff, Others

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state has also commiserated with, Muhammadu Buhari over the unfortunate death of the General Ibrahim Attahiru and other senior military officers in an air crash in Kaduna.

Governor Yahaya, in a statement by director-general, Press Affairs, Government House, Gombe, Ismaila Uba Misilli described the incident as unfortunate and a national tragedy, coming at a time the late COAS was intensifying campaign to combat terrorism and other security challenges in the country with renewed vigour.

Governor Inuwa described the late army chief as a gallant officer and fine gentleman who was at the forefront of fighting insurgency, banditry and other forms of criminalities to bring enduring peace to the troubled parts of the country. He said the officers’ gallantry will be sorely missed, especially at this trying moment in the history of the nation.

The governor, on behalf of the government and people of Gombe State also extended his heartfelt condolences to the immediate families of all the deceased officers and the Nigerian Armed Forces, praying God to grant them eternal rest.

In a statement, the Nigerian Air Force yesterday confirmed that one of its planes crashed near Kaduna International Airport.

The director, public relations and information, NAF, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said there had been an air crash involving a NAF plane but did not reveal the identities of those on board.

Gabkwet said, “An air crash involving a @NigAirForce aircraft occurred this (yesterday) evening near the Kaduna International Airport.

The immediate cause of the crash is still being ascertained. More details to follow soon.”

The commissioner and chief executive officer, Accident Investigation Bureau , Akinola Olateru, also confirmed that there were no survivors.

It was, however, was gathered that Lt.-Gen. Attahiru was on board the aircraft and died along with 10 others, including his Aide De Camp, four crew members, and a serving major general whose identity was yet to be revealed at the time of going to press.

Appointed on January 26, 2021, the late Attahiru only occupied his new role as army chief for 115 days after he replaced Gen Tukur Buratai (rtd).

The late Attahiru was born on August 10, 1966, in Doka, Kaduna North local government area of Kaduna State.

He was trained at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji and Nigerian Army School of Infantry.

He commenced cadets training in January 1984 and was commissioned into the rank of Second Lieutenant in December 1986 as an Infantry Officer. He holds a Master’s degree in Strategic Management and Policy Studies from the NDA. Others include, Masters of Science in Human Resources Management and Development form Salford University and Graduate Diploma in international Studies from the University of Nairobi, Kenya.

General Attahiru has held several staff, instructional and command appointments during his military career. He had a tour of duty with the United Nations in Sierra Leone as a military observer, where he facilitated United Kingdom’s military engagement, Operation BARASS, in September 2000. He was an Operation Officer and later Company Commander in NIBATT 19 ECOMOG Operations in Liberia. Also, he had the unique privilege of having commanded with distinction all through the chain of command in the Nigerian Army. Prominent among these appointments are Commanding Officer 146 Battalion Nigerian Army (Operation HARMONY IV) in the Bakassi Peninsula; Commander 13 Brigade Nigerian Army (Operation PULO SHIELD); General Officer Commanding, 82 Division, Nigerian Army. He was onetime Theatre Commander Operation LAFIYA DOLE (the Counter Terrorism and Counter Insurgency Outfit in North Eastern Nigeria). It is on record that he brought relative stability to the region with the surrender of several Boko Haram combatants.

As a staff officer, he was unit adjutant, 7 Battalion Nigerian Army, Serti; Chief of Staff, 1 Brigade Nigerian Army, Sokoto, General Staff Officer Grade 1 Training/Operations and as well as Staff Duties/Plans at Headquarters 1, 2 and 81 Divisions of the Nigerian Army.

He was deputy director, Military Secretary 2 at the AHQ MS (A) and one-time director of Army Public Relations. He was later director, Staff Duties and deputy chief of policy and plans at the Army Headquarters. He was equally privileged to serve as Chief of Defence Transformation and Innovation and Chief of Defence Logistics at Defence Headquarters, Abuja. In that position, he worked with the US Defence Logistics Agency on the Vertically Integrated Logistics Approach (VILA) Programme towards enhancing the operational readiness in the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

On the instructional, he was an instructor at NDA and the Nigerian Army School of Infantry. He was later a directing of staff and chief instructor at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji.

The late general has been exposed to leadership and professional development programmes at globally renowned institutions. He was at the National Defence College, Kenya for the National Defence Management and Security Studies Course and at the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Special Forces Academy Shijiazhuang-Hubei Province, China, for the Basic and Advanced Special/Operations Commando Forces Courses. He has undertaken leadership and security policy courses at the prestigious Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, USA, Graduate School of Media and Communication, Agha Khan University of Nairobi, Disaster Management Centre at Bournemouth University and the Geneva Centre for Security Policy.

READ ALSO: