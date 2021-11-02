The Nigerian Army has said the ongoing military exercises in parts of the country is not an occupation of the South East region as successes have been recorded.

The director Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, who stated this during a briefing on the ongoing Nigeria Army Exercises Still Water, Golden Dawn and Enduring Peace at the Army Headquarters yesterday said the exercises had led to the arrest of 76 criminals nationwide and therescue of 37 kidnapped victims.

“It is crucial to dispel the unfounded narrative that the ongoing exercises are aimed at military occupation of the South East

“Contrary to this insinuation, the deployment of troops of the Nigerian Army is not only in the South East Nigeria but also in the troubled parts of the country, particularly in the North West and North Eastern Nigeria where troops are conducting major operations to tackle more threatening national security challenges.